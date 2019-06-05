We can do better than Trump

If you’re an average Joe, have the fruits of this economy shown up in your pocket? Has the tax cut made a difference in your life?

I thought it was a big joke when Donald Trump announced he was running for president. I thought no sane person would vote for a foul-mouthed TV hustler. Later, I thought God-fearing people wouldn’t vote for a man who cheated on three wives and bragged about grabbing women in the crotch.

We now know he paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to silence women about his alleged affairs with them. His lawyer, Michael Cohen, called him a cheat and a fraud. His businesses have lost millions. He’s filed bankruptcy multiple times and left lending institutions holding the debt. His reputation for screwing people who did work for him is well documented.

Without his tax returns, we can’t be sure if a foreign power has influence over him. He has not been cleared of obstructing of justice. In fact, he continues to build a case against himself. He fights congressional subpoenas, instructs staff to ignore congressional requests for testimony, and has sued to keep his and his family’s financial records secret.

Trump has divided the country with his rhetoric. Anger, violence and anti-Semitism pervade our communities. How can we be a great country when we can’t even be civil to one another?

November 2020 is less than 18 months away. This election is for the soul of America. Is there no one who can lead this nation with truth and transparency while upholding the rule of law? We need someone who will unite us and make America great for everyone.