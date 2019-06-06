It’s not too late for Republicans

The Republican Party is at a crossroads. Only the wealthy have benefited from this administration. Republicans up for re-election will be easy targets, as they all can be blamed for this administration’s lack of action for the American people. The rest of us do not care about how well the wealthy and corporations are doing as their rewards are never passed down to us.

For the 2020 elections, Republicans will have to lie to say something positive about their accomplishments. They could fall back on their strategy of only talking about their opponents and not mentioning their own lack of accomplishments.

What will the Republican Party do to stop its demise in front of American voters? There’s still time to save themselves and our country by turning on Trump.