Presidency has cost Trump

The May 31 letter “Trump an enemy of transparency” is critical of President Donald Trump for keeping his finances personal and private to hide his gain.

But according to Forbes, Trump’s net worth fell $1.4 billion since June 2015, when he announced his candidacy. And he donates his salary.

Forbes’ conclusion: Had the president divested (liquidating all assets, paid the capital gains, and created a blind trust), and invested the proceeds in the booming stock market, he’d be $500 million richer today.