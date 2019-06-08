Causes of gender pay gap ignored

One assumes from state Sen. Pat Spearman’s May 30 guest column, “Gender pay gap must be addressed,” that she and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., have studied the gender pay gap and are aware of all the causes. While studies have shown there is some degree of discrimination, they show several factors women can control have a greater impact on pay disparity. But apparently they do not understand or care.

If they did, their proposed legislation would mandate that women stay in the workforce when they have children, get trained to become better pay negotiators and be required to pursue higher education in fields that pay well. Why aren’t they proposing to remedy the root causes of most of the pay gap?

Harris’ proposal forces corporations to prove they’re not engaging in wage discrimination without anyone having to prove they are guilty. The Constitution requires due process and, as a former attorney general of California, you’d think she would know that.