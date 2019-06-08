Don’t assume a victory in 2020

I disagree with Democrats who think the surest way to defeat President Donald Trump in 2020 is to avoid impeaching him. His defeat at the ballot box is in no way a sure thing.

For one thing, the president hasn’t suffered any major defections from his support group (over 80% of registered Republicans remain loyal.)

For another, our economy continues to run hot and Wall Street is infatuated with deregulation.

What’s more, when this mostly forgettable field of Democrats are done picking each other’s scabs, it’s possible that Trump will emerge the front-runner.

Maybe it’s time that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi realizes that the most direct route to the White House is through the impeachment process.

Remember, the public was not inclined to convict Richard Nixon until John Dean spoke publicly and he was forced to produce those incriminating tapes.

Who’s to say the same wouldn’t happen once Don McGhan and/or Robert Mueller are allowed to chirp and financial records are turned over to House committees. Trump has so much to hide.