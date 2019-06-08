Take stock in life’s rewards

Prosperity, possessions and high level of achievement are not the absolute formula of a life worth living. There are many other considerations to ponder as we take inventory of our lives in our later years.

First on my list is family, faith and friends, without which life would have no purposeful meaning. Next would be livable shelter, healthy food and quality education. Gainful employment and enjoyable recreation are alsoimportant essentials.

Many of us who have lived through severe recessions and World War II, with its shortages, and rationing, are always grateful for the times when normalcy returns and life becomes enjoyable again. Living in the United States is in itself a life worth living.