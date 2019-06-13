Our country is going backward

King George would be so proud of us today, with our imperial Congress.

We have 100 little kings in the Senate, 435 little kings in the House and 50 little kings as governors. These people do not represent the American people, they represent themselves and they have organized themselves into two ideological factions that have no understanding of U.S. history.

A strict spiritual interpretation of our representation model means that the one who is doing the representing is a direct reflection of the constituents being represented. If the average American household knows right from wrong and his or her representative does not, then we have a problem.

We have a problem if the highest office in the land is run by a criminal â€” not a criminal as sly as President George W. Bush, who can conduct a $2 trillion war and then retire on his ranch, mind you, but a criminal who declares his thoughts to the world as if good and evil are one and the same.