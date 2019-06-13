Ponder the good Trump has done

Brian Greenspun, in his June 2 column “Impeachment drums grow louder,” urges Trump supporters to “pick any other channel” besides Fox News to learn why there are calls for the president’s impeachment. As a Trump supporter, I wish Greenspun would follow his own advice and turn off CNN and MSNBC, two cable channels that have a clear bias against Trump.

Trump did not commit “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Since he beat Hillary Clinton, leftists never wanted to give Trump a chance and openly hoped the president would fail. Yet look at the wonderful things Trump has created: low unemployment, a strong military and a good economy. These are things worthy of celebration, not denigration.