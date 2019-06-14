Eagerly awaiting stem cell results

In March, I had two stem cell injections for arthritis in my right knee and right hip. The cost was $9,880. That’s a lot to pay for a senior retired widow.

I wanted to do this stem cell therapy after talking with several people who had it. And I don’t want to undergo surgery and rehab. The only good thing about surgery is that it is covered by medical insurance.

I went to a stem cell therapy clinic in Henderson. The doctors there were most attentive.

In my case, I’m disappointed in the results to date. The doctors estimated a three- to nine-month period for rejuvenation, and I’m still waiting. I’m seeing a fine local chiropractor, which is also covered by my insurance.

Anyhow, I miss my golf game and yoga classes.