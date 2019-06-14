Indictment can come in 2021

The cry is for impeachment. A major reason is the interpretation that a sitting president cannot be indicted or tried while in office.

For a number of reasons, the House should not initiate the impeachment process. The major reason is that the Republican-controlled Senate would not convict. A second reason is that Vice President Mike Pence would be harder to beat in 2020, and would still echo the Trumpian faction of Republicans.

Impeachment is not the answer. The major thrust should be the defeat of President Donald Trump at the ballot box. In late January 2021, he can be indicted for all of the matters presented by the Mueller report. Winning the election is the priority.