Knowledge gap is clear at D-Day

In a meeting between two world leaders at the D-Day remembrance, we heard one say “between you and I” and the other say “between … you and myself.”

Although my education was strongly scientific, somewhere along the way I learned that the word “between” was a preposition and immediately recognized that “between you and I” must be grammatically incorrect, given that the nominative pronoun “I” was used when the structure called for the objective case.

Once again, the self-acclaimed “stable genius” has demonstrated his lack of education.Further, President Emmanuel Macron of France, by using the word “myself” rather than “I,” showed himself to be more knowledgeable of English grammar than did the president of the United States.