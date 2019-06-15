Impeachment is our only option

The famous legal luminary Laurence Tribe has weighed in on the impeachment issue. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had better pay attention.

Tribe notes that if the House were to impeach President Donald Trump, Trump would wear a scarlet symbol on his forehead and probably lose the election in 2020. That contradicts what Pelosi is telling the world, that if Trump were impeached but not convicted by the Senate, that he would go into 2020 stronger than he is today.

But Tribe has the better historical perspective. Presidents impeached by the House did not win re-election or gain political viability. Bill Clinton was not removed from office because of his impeachment, but he was damaged goods politically after the impeachment. Al Gore lost the 2000 election partly because of Clinton's impeachment.

The American people deserve to know what really went on and what is still going on in our country with Trump as president. Only an impeachment inquiry will give us access to the true story, since Trump and his enablers are all ignoring House subpoenas.