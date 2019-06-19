McConnell abuses his power

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says, in the event that a position on the Supreme Court becomes available before the 2020 election, the Republican-controlled Senate would hold confirmation hearings. They did not have hearings for President Barack Obama’s nominee. The reason — according to McConnell — is that the White House and Senate majority are of the same party. This was not the case with Obama.

Where in the Constitution is it written that nomination hearings will be held only if the Senate majority and the president are of the same party?

People like McConnell are repeatedly voted into office by their constituents, who obviously have the same misguided, warped sense of what an elected official should be. It’s a classic reason for term limits.