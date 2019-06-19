President even upstages July 4

In less than a month, the United States will once again celebrate our Independence. It appears as though President Donald Trump has decided to realign the event by moving the fireworks location from the National Mall to a spot near the Potomac River.

This is being done to accommodate the possibility of a personal “very, very meaningful” political address by Trump at the Lincoln Memorial, according to Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.

My questions are: Will Independence Day be replaced by Trump Day; and will President Abraham Lincoln be removed from his seated monument position to be replaced by Trump? Time will tell.