Top priority is national unity

Maybe it’s time for President Donald Trump to hang it up for the country’s equanimity. This is not to admit guilt, because there was no crime committed. Resignation is an altruistic gesture for the good of the country. Dissension is causing an undercurrent of hostilities toward many people, and America is a joke in leadership in and out of the country.

Vice President Mike Pence was a member of the House of Representatives and governor of Indiana. He would bring right-side-up, low-key leadership to the country.

Trump could then get the respect he should have gotten while in office, and maybe the Nobel Peace Prize.