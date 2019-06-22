School funding is a constant issue

The June 16 edition included an editorial, “Community has the opportunity to learn and grow from painful cuts,” about lawmakers needing to fight for schoolchildren.

While I applaud your desire, I think your efforts are misplaced. For all of the biennium legislatures I can remember, funding for “schools” has been increased.

We pass marijuana taxes for schools, we don’t sunset promised tax increases for schools and we pass sales tax increases for schools, yet those running the Clark County School District continuously claim they are paupers.

When are our lawmakers going to use the money set aside for schools for schools? That is the battle we need our lawmakers to fight.