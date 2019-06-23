Deans are a vital part of CCSD

Jesus Jara has difficult job, and the community was so excited when he decided to come and guide the Clark County School District. Many good things have happened since he became our superintendent.

That said, his decision to fire 170 deans is a terrible mistake. I met with a dean who is a friend. Her concerns are with the safety of the studnts, buildings, teachers and staff.

Does Jara really think that more CCSD police and Metro police with K9s can replace caring human beings whom the students, parents, teachers and staff depend on to keep them safe and investigate the complex incidents that happen every day in a school?

A dean’s duties include:

• Preparation of the budget

• Facilitation of schedules for extracurricular activities

• Assistance in teacher evaluations

• Tracking down truant students and contacting parents

• Investigating and conferencing with students and parents about bullying

• Suicide investigations and prevention.

Who is going to do all this? Will these duties be pushed onto vice principals or principals, who also have a long list of responsibilities?

I thought that with the new school budget program, schools determined their budget. Give them the money and let them do their job.