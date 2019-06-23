Those who work reap the rewards

When I watch ABC, CNN and CBS, I have noticed that they are always trying to scare the American people. When President Donald Trump gave all the industries a tax break, he did it for all the middle class, to create jobs and pay raises for all of us who were just getting by, making just enough to pay our taxes, mortgages, food and expenses.

Since I moved to Nevada from California, 30 years ago, I have paid taxes and never received a refund. I have since retired and am living on a fixed income. The Democrats want to raise our taxes to pay for undocumented immigrants' health care, food, and transportation. I have always believed that if you work hard and become successful, you should reap the benefits, not to pay for your neighbor to sit at home with his hand out for more.