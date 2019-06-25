GOP can still save itself

I am amazed that Republicans in Congress have not begun impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. These politicians have abandoned their sworn oaths to serve the citizens of the United States to instead serve the party of Trump.

Now that it is clear what Trump is, one would expect Republicans to want to save their party from ruin. This would also give family and friends who truly care about Trump as a human being the space to do the humane thing and get him the help that he needs.

An honest man of integrity would not work so hard to keep secrets, because there would be no damning secrets to keep. A rational adult would not impugn others, call them names, mock the laws of the U.S. or disregard the Constitution, which he is charged to uphold.

Is this really the type of person whom Republicans want leading their party and the nation in an increasingly troubling world?