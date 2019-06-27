How to make peace with the US

As the world watched, President Donald Trump threatened Iran with total “obliteration like you’ve never seen before” on June 23.

It’s almost identical to the threat he made to North Korea on Aug. 8, 2018, when North Korean leader Kim Jung Un hinted that his country would conduct nuclear missile tests. Upon hearing this news, Trump said the North Koreans “will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” On Sept. 29, 2018, Trump claimed that Kim had been sending him beautiful love letters, “and then we fell in love, OK? No, really — he wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters.” Trump claims to this day that he still receives love letters from Kim.

If this is what it takes for Trump to achieve peace with Iran, I would suggest that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani break out pad and pen and start writing love letters to Trump. If it worked for North Korea then it should for Iran. Why haven’t other world leaders tried this?