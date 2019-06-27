Leave fireworks to the pros

When are public officials going to ban the open sale of fireworks? Last year, more than 13,000 calls were made regarding problems with them, according to the Crime Prevention website. Professionals should be the only ones handling and displaying fireworks.

Fireworks also frighten animals into running away. Please keep your pets inside during July 4 holiday. Many animals left outdoors are frantic to escape the noise. Some will get hit by cars and others will end up at shelters. Some will just disappear.

Animal control, firefighters, Metro and people who lose their pets would likely be thankful for a ban on fireworks. It is the safe, sane and right thing to do.