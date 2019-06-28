Las Vegas Sun

June 28, 2019

Letter to the editor:

Comparison to Hitler falls flat

A June 10 letter lists characteristics and actions taken by an infamous historical figure — Adolf Hitler — as a means of comparing him to President Donald Trump.

But the quintessential actions of Hitler were to commandeer all the guns from his self-proclaimed archenemy, the Jews, and then coerce them into concentration camps and systematically torture and gas them to death.

Trump, though, has been a vocal friend, supporter and ally of the Jews and Jerusalem.