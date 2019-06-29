Reaction to Iran can’t be flippant

The United States suspects that a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman is Iran’s doing. Now, Iran has shot down a U.S. drone flying in international airspace near the Strait of Hormuz.

We do not have a confirmed secretary of defense. We have hawks like national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo advising the president.

Iran intends to disregard the uranium restrictions in the 2015 nuclear deal. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement and now has no credibility to press for Iran’s compliance.

If he wants our allies to force Iran to comply, he would be admitting that the Obama deal was better than no deal at all.

It makes me wonder if Trump is capable of planning a strategy for governance other than to undo the Obama legacy.

The aggressive actions by Iranian forces and their understudy groups imperil U.S. personnel and interests all over the Middle East. We should not bumble into another war.