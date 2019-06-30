Trump’s hand is out, head in sand

President Donald Trump has shrugged off a United Nations request that the FBI investigate Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, even though the UN’s investigation found credible evidence. This is yet another instance of Trump proving to be deporable and devoid of morality.

Even before the UN investigation was conducted, evidence showed Saudi Arabians flying to Istanbul, the site of Khashoggi’s murder, and flying home after it.

So what is Trump’s rationale for refusing to authorize an investigation? It will jeopardize military arms sales to Saudi Arabia. What does that say about our nation’s moral compass and whether we’re willing to do a deal with the devil to make a buck?

More telling is what many believe is the cozy relationship between Trump and Saudi Arabia, and suspicions that Trump will continue this relationship after his presidency.There is also the even cozier relationship between Jared Kushner and the crown prince, which few doubt will continue after Trump’s presidency.

Surprised? Hardly from a man whose moral compass points only to the dollar sign.