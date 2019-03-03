Aquatic center is a boon to city

Thanks for the well-written and balanced story “Boulder City voters to decide whether new aquatic center is worth higher tax bill”in the Feb. 18 edition, about a vote coming up in June.

In addition to the points about the need and the fact that the current facility is out of compliance with federal law and local health codes, I would emphasize that the value to our youth goes well beyond competitive swimming.

The aquatic center is an important vehicle in developing Boulder City youths. The vast number of seniors who utilize the pool for water aerobics classes, as well as the excellent low-impact health benefits of lap swim, are of added importance.