More food festivals, please

Yearly in the Las Vegas Valley, we hold food festivals such the San Gennaro Feast, Ice Cream Festival at Springs Preserve, Las Vegas Food & Wine, Great American Foodie Fest, etc.

Why not have others, such as Philly cheesesteak, potato chip, bacon, fried chicken, egg breakfast, french fry, fried foods, etc.?

Some of these would be great, considering many people are from different parts of the country where these foods are popular.

Having more food festivals would get even more people to interact with one another, plus consume old favorites and increase tourism numbers.