An ugly irony of Trump’s service

Michael Cohen’s testimony has apparently spurred new inquiries about President Donald Trump’s acts before and since his inauguration. But there is one glaring crime of Trump’s that seems to be getting no attention: His draft dodging during the Vietnam War.

Trump and I are the same age. I remember vividly the goings-on with regard to the military conscription for the war. One of the best known dodgers was Muhammad Ali, who, unlike so many others, faced the government and protested because of his religion. He was sentenced to five years in prison and fined $10,000.

Trump? All we have is some mumblings about bone spurs in his foot — until last week’s hearing. Cohen alleges that Trump made very direct, smug remarks on the subject of doing military service. Trump purportedly admits that there were no bone spurs and said he would be “stupid” to get involved.

Tax returns, paying off hookers, starting a trade war that put our farmers on welfare, insults and lies everywhere — all of this taken together is not as outrageous as the irony of a draft dodger placing a wreath in a fallen soldiers cemetery because he is now in charge of the military. If the man had any self-respect, he would tell the military not to salute him.