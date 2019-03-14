House needs to regain its focus

Democrats are just about guaranteeing they will lose the House in 2020.

The internal problems with the party continue to grow. They need to spend more time on facing the problems of our nation than trying to discredit President Donald Trump. It seems they can’t stand that our economy is the strongest it’s been in decades, unemployment is at an all-time low, the middle class is enjoying wage increases and the unemployment rate among minorities is the lowest it has ever been.

They need to stop their infighting. Our immigration system is a disaster. It is the responsibility of Congress to fix it.

Too many people have their heads in the sand over the positive accomplishments of the Trump administration.