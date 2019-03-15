Hanoi summit worth the effort

Calling the Hanoi summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un a failure was premature. These type of negotiations rarely are finalized in one meeting.

To the best of my knowledge, no attempt has ever been made to make peace on the Korean Peninsula since the start of the Korean War. Then Kim began firing missiles over Japan and threatening more long-range missiles to hit the mainland U.S. and other Pacific Islands. All of that has stopped for 1 1/2 years due to Trump’s intervention. He is still negotiating and the pressure is on Kim, not Trump, so any words coming from Trump’s mouth about his liking Kim is all for political diplomacy.

It may well end up being a no-go, but we have to give it a try. We have nothing to lose.