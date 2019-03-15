Trump shouldn’t throw that stone

At CPAC, President Donald Trump made it clear that his attack slogan for his upcoming re-election bid is to accuse Democrats of being socialists. He has done so in recent rallies, deriding Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and others as such.

Socialism is, by definition, “any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods.” This would include two of the most popular programs in America: Social Security and Medicare.

In 2018, the president entered into a trade war with China, slapping tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods. China retaliated by placing tariffs on American goods, mostly agricultural products. As a result, American farmers felt the brunt of the trade war pain. To fix the problem he created, Trump offered farmers federal assistance. It started as a $4.9 billion program but has mushroomed into a much larger bailout — reportedly up to $12 billion.

Trump owns this bailout. In doing so, he has been shown to be a socialist. Someone should inform him.