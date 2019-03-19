Democrats’ path to 270 is clear

House Democrats are scattered all over the political horizon, but this does not guarantee the re-election of President Donald Trump in 2020.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost with 224 electoral votes — 46 shy of the necessary 270 that clinches the presidency. If a Democrat like former Vice President Joe Biden runs and wins three blue-collar states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Minnesota — plus the states Clinton won, the Democrats have the White House. Biden can do that easily. These are states that Trump barely won.