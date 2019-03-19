Incinerator would burn NLV

Thank you for bringing to our attention the medical waste incinerator proposal in North Las Vegas (“Controversial medical waste company proposes incinerator, March 15). I haven’t seen this news from any other media and we should be very concerned it never happens.

Perhaps they could make use of Yucca Mountain for disposing of the toxic material instead of burning it, which would be much worse according to Dr. Ryan Moench, the Utah-based physician who was involved in getting the company Stericycle out of North Salt Lake.

I know we want to promote Apex Industrial Park, but this would assure its demise, as well as Clark County’s. I encourage everyone to call or write to Mayor John Lee to kill this terrible proposal.