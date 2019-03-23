Trump support not complicated

The writer of the March 15 letter “Puzzled by Trump fans” does not understand President Donald Trump’s supporters. It is not hard. The focus is not on Trump, his speeches, his employees or all the speculations about what might be true. Rather, the focus is on what he does and tries to do for the country’s problems — the economy, higher wages, low unemployment.

The world has many really bad problems which can be destructive for the United States. China is taking over territory, cheating us on trade, stealing our technology and trying to be the dominant military force in the world. Russia has taken over others’ territory and is growing its military. Immigration is a problem. Often, our trade agreements are to our disadvantage. Health care cost and service is bad. Let’s not forget North Korea and Iran.

Trump is trying to fix many of these problems that the previous 4-5 presidents decided to ignore or kick the can down the road on. His actions have created issues for the “don’t rock the boat” types or those who avoided the problems.

What is important is what happens with these problems, not what Trump says or is accused of doing. Some people may take issue with his approach and he might not get complete success, but at least he is trying. It’s important for the future of this country. That is the support.