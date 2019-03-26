Country needs a moderate leader

I sit back and ruminate about the state of this country’s political situation. In a word, ugh.

No, I’m not a Democrat, I’m a former Republican now turned Independent. Who or what would be responsible for changing my political and social views? Well, he’s sitting in the White House (except on weekends).

I ran out of adjectives several years ago to describe this president. Suffice it to say I will not be voting for him in 2020. Whom will I vote for? Who knows?

I can, however, offer this: If the Democratic Party offers a progressive or anyone even close to a socialist, the Republican Party wins. If the Democratic Party chooses a moderate candidate with a powerful speaking voice, and an almost uncanny ability to think on his (or her) feet, the party has a much better than even chance to win.

On the other hand, consider this:

If I was taking bets, I would pick Donald Trump to win in 2020.

Ugh.