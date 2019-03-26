One boy killed, 1 hurt crossing street in southwest valley

A 12-year-old boy was killed and another child injured Monday when they were hit by a car while crossing a street outside of a marked crosswalk in the southwest valley, Metro Police said.

The accident happened about 3:40 p.m. on Fort Apache Road, north of Warm Springs Road. Three juveniles were attempting to cross Fort Apache from west to east, police said.

Two vehicles headed north, one in the left lane and one in the center lane, stopped to let the children cross, police said. Two boys ran across the street and were hit by a car in the right lane that was unable to stop, police said.

One child was taken to Southern Hills Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jonathan Smith of Las Vegas.

The other boy, also 12, was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old North Las Vegas man, suffered minor injuries, as did one passenger, police said. The driver showed no signs of impairment and remained at the scene, police said.

The incident was under investigation, police said.

The death marked the 22nd traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.