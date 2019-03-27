No justification for kids in cages

The head of Homeland Security finds herself before Congress, publicly trying to debate what a cage is, even after we have all seen the cages in which children are being held at the southern border.

She lost this fight before she even started. The Trump policy of separating children from parents and housing them in cages is simply wrong, morally and politically. Anyone who does not see this is unfit to hold public trust. Kirstjen Nielsen should submit her resignation and Congress should act to hold the president to current immigration law.