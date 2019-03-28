Police: Woman apprehended after body found in trunk of vehicle

A woman apprehended in California is facing a count of open murder in connection with the death of a man found in the trunk of a vehicle along a remote east valley highway, Metro Police said.

The vehicle was discovered abandoned late in the morning of March 7 in a desert area near State Route 147, police said.

Officers found the body of Thomas Burchard, 71, in the trunk, police said. He died from blunt force injury to the head, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

Detectives determined Kelsey Turner, 25, was “involved in the incident” and coordinated March 21 with an FBI task force, which apprehended her in Stockton, Calif., police said. She was awaiting extradition to Clark County on a count of open murder, police said.

Metro did not specify how Turner was allegedly involved in the incident.