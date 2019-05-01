Sun on the Strip Podcast: Cirque’s new show, parking at Wynn, Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club and more

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Sun on the Strip May 1, 2019 Cirque du Soleil's new show, free parking at Wynn, Jimmy Kimmel Comedy Club, Questlove and more. On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes back Las Vegas Magazine editor Ken Miller to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news: Cirque du Soleil’s new show “R.U.N” is coming to the Luxor in October.

Free parking is back at Wynn and Encore.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club opens this week at the Linq Promenade.

Mariah Carey has new dates at the Colosseum.

Listen to Brock’s interviews with Seth Meyers, performing at Encore Theater this week, and Questlove, who DJs at Park MGM twice this weekend.

The USA Today Food & Wine Experience returns to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The Venetian celebrates 20 years this week.

What’s taking over the Strip this week?