Trump deserves to be censured

In light of the findings in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, the country faces a dilemma. How do we express our displeasure with the president’s associations with the Russian government and his numerous attempts to obstruct the revelation of those associations, when he still has support from enough Republicans in the Senate to avoid being removed from office?

Impeachment is an agreement to have a formal review of improper behavior. The House can vote to impeach but there aren’t enough votes in the Senate to convict the president.

The House should vote to impeach with the purpose of seeking to censure the president and limit his communication with any Russian agent or associate. Censure is a reprimand, and the outcome would be to put limits on the president’s behavior when any contact with Russians is likely. The president would have escorts assigned by Congress when traveling abroad to events where Russian delegates may also attend. His communications should go through a vetting process to avoid any further Russian entanglements.

The behavior described in Mueller’s report is odious to our political process and the co-equal branches of the federal government are required to take action to cut that behavior off.