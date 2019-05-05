Trump has lowered the bar

While Congress and the mainstream news media chase their tails trying to exonerate or indict President Donald Trump for collusion and obstruction of justice, Trump is running victory laps for seemingly squeaking by, once again. I guess it’s no crime to be a jerk — tax fraud, lying to Congress and the American people, behavior unbefitting an American president notwithstanding.

Trump and his administration have set the bar low for integrity, such that using legal loopholes, doubletalk, obstruction of justice, smoke and mirrors to avoid indictment turns guilt is into innocence. I wonder what our kids are learning from all of this.

No matter what Attorney General William Barr or anyone else says, Trump is drowning in his own sins and incompetence.