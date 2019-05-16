Candidates must explain goals

I endorse those who fall within the constitutional restrictions on becoming the president to seek that office. I ask each, no matter which political party she represents, to present the three most pressing issues forming their campaign.

As each such issue is pronounced by the candidate, each should be required to identify the manner with which the issues will be dealt, including, if appropriate, financing. A poor example of my suggestion is the present occupant, whose three major issues were: first, repeal everything President Barack Obama did; second, stop Islamic and Central American immigration; and third, tilt the tax structure in favor of corporations and the wealthy.

Of course, he never articulated how he would do this or more importantly, what the result of those issues would be. Hopefully, we will be able to better evaluate candidates if they set forth, within reason, what they want and how will they do it.