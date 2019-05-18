Plenty to see in Mueller report

The May 8 letter “Nothing to see in Mueller report” claims that the special counsel’s investigators “did not find any obstruction.” The writer must not have read the report as I did, or else he could not comprehend it.

This is not open to interpretation. Robert Mueller clearly laid out, at the very least, 10 instances of obstruction of justice. Many hundreds of federal prosecutors agreed with Mueller and signed a letter saying they would prosecute if it were legally possible.

The May 8 letter writer claims the Mueller report is biased. I think he is the victim of believing the echoes of his own biases.