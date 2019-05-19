Attorney general deserves impeachment

More than 500 former attorneys and legal staff of the Justice Department have signed a letter disputing Attorney General William Barr’s assessment of the findings of the Mueller report.

The letter states that, contrary to what Barr said, there is overwhelming evidence to support the indictment of President Donald Trump for obstruction of justice. And, now, in light of Barr’s decision not to provide an unredacted copy to Congress, it appears that Barr, too, is guilty of obstruction of justice; this time obstruction of the Congress. Such would be certain grounds for charging Barr with impeachment from his position.