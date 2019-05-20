Economy might not be so great

I am a retiree on a very strict budget. Over the past three months, my savings carryover for each month has been gradually shrinking.

In April, for instance, food, gas and medications cost me approximately $400 more than they did in January.

Prices keep creeping up and it appears there is no relief in sight.

I’d argue that the economy is not as good as some politicians claim.

My biggest fear is that by year’s end, I may have to dip into savings rather than adding to it.

If this is what the tax cuts and tariffs are all about, good luck to the working persons who may be less fortunate.