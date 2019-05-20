McConnell guilty of having a double standard

On May 7, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared the Mueller report “case closed.” He accused Democrats of refusing to accept the legitimacy of President Donald Trump’s election and called for an end to all investigations or inquiries of Mueller’s findings.

Let’s recall the 2012 terrorist attack at a U.S. government facility in post-civil war Benghazi, Libya. Congressional Republicans responded by spending untold millions of dollars on seven investigations, and came up short of finding any wrongdoing by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

At no point between those investigations did we hear McConnell say that the case was closed on Benghazi. Why do you suppose that was?