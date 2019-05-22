Las Vegas Sun

Sun on the Strip Podcast: Grand Bazaar Shops, Madonna, Celine Dion, T-Mobile Arena and more

It's Sugar

Inside the new It’s Sugar shop at the Grand Bazaar.

Grand Bazaar Shops, ZZ Top, Madonna, Celine Dion, T-Mobile Arena and more.

On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke talks about all this week’s Strip showbiz news:

  • Brock explores the new It’s Sugar flagship store at the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s Las Vegas.
  • Caesars Entertainment and ZZ Top are working on a new musical, “Sharp Dressed Man.”
  • Madonna announces dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
  • Celine Dion does “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden at Bellagio.
  • T-Mobile Arena is offering behind-the-scenes tours.
  • What’s taking over the Strip this week?