Sun on the Strip Podcast: Grand Bazaar Shops, Madonna, Celine Dion, T-Mobile Arena and more

Wednesday, May 22, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
May 22, 2019
Grand Bazaar Shops, ZZ Top, Madonna, Celine Dion, T-Mobile Arena and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke talks about all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- Brock explores the new It’s Sugar flagship store at the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s Las Vegas.
- Caesars Entertainment and ZZ Top are working on a new musical, “Sharp Dressed Man.”
- Madonna announces dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
- Celine Dion does “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden at Bellagio.
- T-Mobile Arena is offering behind-the-scenes tours.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?