Don’t dodge the nuclear question

Presidential candidates should provide copies of their tax returns and state where they would store radioactive nuclear waste.

The issue has been studied for over 50 years, and avoiding the issue by continuing to suggest additional science-based solutions is no longer an acceptable answer.

With dangerous waste stored in many locations subject to terrorist attacks, the potential for a nuclear disaster is ever present. Storing the waste in one well-guarded, safe place was the choice of Congress in 1987 when designating Yucca Mountain.

Candidates for president need to speak clearly and Congress needs to act. Opposing Yucca Mountain may be great politically but then where? Answers, please!