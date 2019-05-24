Restore peace at Red Rock

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area once offered some respite from the hustle and noise of Las Vegas. You could visit for a solitary moment surrounded by one of the most beautiful canyons in the world.

Now, the canyon has become increasingly dominated by noise from small planes and racing motorcycles. This is not the way to treat an international treasure.

The problem can be solved, but two agencies need to be awakened to their responsibilities. The Federal Aviation Administration should not allow private planes in the canyon. Enforcement agencies at the county, state and federal levels should not allow motorcycle racing there.