Executive branch goes overboard

Attorney General William Barr recently told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that he was not required to comply with a congressional subpoena because “there was no legitimate legislative purpose” to justify the subpoena.

In essence, these two executive branch appointees have told the duly elected people’s House to shove it and that the executive branch would define what is legal and legitimate.

In addition, the Department of Justice has opined that the president is not subject to indictment, arrest, prosecution or even investigation.

We have finally plunged into the depths of presidential “immunity” from all sanction. We are being taken over by a government that exists for the benefit and protection of one individual.

May 17, 2019, will go down in history as the end of our republic and as the official first day of the Trump kleptocracy.