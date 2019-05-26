Lack of leaders tears us apart

Significant leadership traits were once common among our national political leaders. Among the most valued of these are honesty, compassion, integrity and compromise.

Honesty fosters trust to those whom one is leading. Compassion enables leaders to feel the wants of the people to determine a course of action that would be of greatest benefit. Integrity allows one to not veer from truthfulness, even when it might benefit them politically to do so. Compromise allows for the give-and-take aspects of politics, and the ability to find common ground to help the greatest number of Americans.

Unfortunately, our nation is experiencing an absence of political leadership. This malignant condition has metastasized across our branches of government. We are experiencing a level of national political discord which could lead to the erosion of our constitution, our government and our democracy.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, it's mission accomplished.